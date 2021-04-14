Black lives made my life, as an Indian American doctor, possible | COMMENTARY

He ended the era of “separate but equal” practices in education. Marshall showed that “white” and “colored” education facilities were definitively unequal throughout the country and in violation of the 14th Amendment. Marshall initially used this argument to overturn racial discrimination during the admissions process at the University of Maryland School of Law. He subsequently argued similar cases across the country until the Supreme Court upheld his reasoning nationwide in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954. In principle, this opened higher education to people of all ethnicities, including Indian Americans like myself. At this time, South Asians were still barely emigrating to the U.S., but Indians who resided in the U.S. were gaining naturalization rights.