Will the Orioles take care of concessions workers amid coronavirus? | COMMENTARY

Other teams across the country are already stepping up to the plate in baseball and other sports. The Barclays Center, United Center, PPG Paints Arena, Pepsi Center and Staples Center committed to pay their concessions workers for the remainder of the NHL and NBA seasons. And in MLB, the Red Sox, Giants, Yankees, Padres, and Marlins have all committed funds to support laid off stadium concessions workers. In fact, the Red Sox increased their total aid from $1 to $1.5 million, expanding it to include Aramark concessions workers. The Giants increased their total aid to stadium workers from $1 to $1.7 million, including all third-party vendors, and said donations are expected to continue to increase.