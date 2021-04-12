Vaccinating vulnerable populations and the myth of widespread hesitancy | COMMENTARY

The mayor and Baltimore Health Department are working on increasing mobile vaccine availability. However, many barriers remain, and the vaccine is not yet reaching the neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic, many of which we serve. Much more can and must be done. Though it is a herculean task, it is one that needs not just a mega approach but an approach that offers a variety of access points including churches and pop-up sites on the street, and strategies that honor the anxiety many people feel in crowds. Many in the communities we serve are uneasy leaving their comfort zones and traveling to new areas of the city. They need individualized and trusted options. To reach everyone, we must reach each one.