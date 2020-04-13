Gregg Bernstein: Don’t release older inmates without a plan | COMMENTARY

The assessment should be done in an expeditious, but thorough and safe manner. On March 26, as part of the federal government’s response to COVID-19, the United States Attorney General issued a memorandum to the Director of the Bureau of Prisons directing him to prioritize and to expedite review of inmates who meet standards for release to home confinement. A second directive on April 3 to the bureau said to “move with dispatch” vulnerable inmates in three federal facilities hit hard by the coronavirus and to “expand the cohort of inmates who con be considered for home release” in other facilities where the COVID-19 affected operations. Other states like New York, New Jersey, California, Iowa and Pennsylvania, have adopted a similar approach and released large numbers of inmates.