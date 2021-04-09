The conservative case for Caitlyn Jenner as Californina’s next governor | COMMENTARY

In 1976, against all advice and predictions, she won the gold medal in the Olympic decathlon. How? Sheer force of will. As Ms. Jenner said four years earlier, after coming in 10th in the 1972 Olympic decathlon in which a Soviet athlete won the event: “For the first time, I knew what I wanted out of life and that was it, and this guy has it. I literally started training that night at midnight, running through the streets of Munich, Germany, training for the Games. I trained that day on through the 1976 Games, 6-8 hours a day, every day, 365 days a year.”