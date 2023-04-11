Baltimore has failed in its duty to further fair housing | GUEST COMMENTARY

Angela Banks, left, and Parcha McFadden return to the 1100 block of W. Saratoga St., where they both lived for decades before being forced out for redevelopment which did not take place. Their houses, on either side of the alley at center, are now city-owned vacants, marked with X’s for demolition. Both women spoke at a news conference on Monday about a fair housing complaint filed with HUD to investigate the displacement of Black residents under the Fair Housing Act. Banks has joined the nonprofit advocacy group Economic Action Maryland in the complaint. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

It is poignant that, as we mark the 55-year anniversary of the landmark Fair Housing Act, creating the government’s duty to affirmatively further fair housing, and as the Biden administration seeks to strengthen this mandate, the City of Baltimore demonstrates a continuing failure to give this obligation the weight it deserves.

This act requires that the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and any recipient of federal funds through HUD must not only not discriminate but they must take “meaningful actions to overcome patterns of segregation and foster inclusive communities.” Baltimore has a long-documented history of laws and policies enshrining racial segregation, making the city’s willful neglect of its obligation to affirmatively further fair housing all the more egregious.

Baltimore’s Black dissimilarity index value tells the story. The dissimilarity index value is the most widely used measure of racial residential segregation; it describes the percentage of a racial or ethnic group that would have to move so that every neighborhood would have the same demographic representation as the city overall. In 2010, Baltimore’s dissimilarity index value rose to 67.9% for Black residents in 2010 from 63.9% in 2000. This means that, starting in 2010, racial residential segregation had increased over the previous decade, and nearly 68% of the Black population would have had to move in order to achieve a balanced distribution between white and Black residents in the city.

But move to where? New rental housing developments in areas that are most in need of racial and economic diversity charge rents that are out of reach for families earning low to moderate incomes. The city has consistently and systematically discriminated against Black renters through its disproportionate allocation of tax credits to developments of new rental housing in predominantly white areas of opportunity. These developments receive e subsidies without any affordability restrictions ensuring that Black and brown renters can access those units. The city’s annual tax credit allocations have grown to $62.6 million in Fiscal Year 2022, but the city has dedicated significant amounts of these tax credits to the development of rental housing that includes only market rate units in disproportionately white areas of the city.

Indeed, the Baltimore City Department of Finance’s Bureau of the Budget and Management Research concluded in August that the city’s “existing tax credit system is highly inequitable and collectively favors the stronger and more-established neighborhoods,” which are disproportionately white.

The sole meaningful action that the City of Baltimore identified in an impediments to fair housing choice report to overcome its egregious pattern of segregation was to improve its inclusionary housing regime. Not only has it failed to improve the law, but the city also allowed its prior inclusionary housing law to expire in June 2022 and has dragged its feet in enacting a new, more comprehensive law. This is unacceptable especially in a city with a wealth of Black elected leadership.

It is up to organizations like the Baltimore Branch of the NAACP and our partners in the Inclusionary Housing Coalition to hold this administration accountable. Every new luxury housing development built without affordable units forever bars low wage Black and brown families from experiencing those amenity rich neighborhoods. Recently, HUD received an administrative complaint alleging Baltimore has breached its duty to affirmatively further fair housing by allowing the inclusionary housing law to lapse and by failing to expeditiously pass a robust replacement. We hope that this will help this administration course correct and fund equality instead of segregation.

Lisa R. Hodges (lrhesq@gmail.com) is chair of the Housing Committee within the Baltimore Branch of the NAACP, where Anneke Dunbar-Gronke is a Housing Committee Member.