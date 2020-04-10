Close immigration detention centers or see a coronavirus catastrophe | COMMENTARY

The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic portends disaster in immigration detention centers. Refugees and asylum seekers are kept in crowded conditions with little sanitation, sometimes without soap or proper bedding. Such conditions are prime for the rapid spread of COVID-19 in these facilities. Given the border patrol’s slow response to medical crises thus far, it is likely that such an outbreak will not be detected until it has infected a significant number of detainees and staff, further abetting the pathogen’s spread — potentially even to the surrounding community.