My (very) brief stint as an Orioles pitcher | COMMENTARY

The last time I was at an Orioles game, it was in September 2019. And since not many people go to end of season baseball games of no importance, we were socially distanced in the stands before it was fashionable. I was there because the Orioles made an offer I couldn’t refuse — a chance to throw out a first pitch.
The team’s entertainment coordinator had reached out after hearing about the streak of 40 consecutive Opening Days an old friend and I celebrated that year. I assume she thought that anyone who’s been going to baseball games since 1980 might be too frail to even roll the ball to the plate, so watching us pitch could be highly entertaining.
I was very excited by the offer; my streak buddy not so much. After all, we were just a warm-up act to entertain fans before the start of the game, and the prospect of public humiliation from misfired balls was great. Eventually, he agreed to go, and, as I learned later, started secretly practicing with his son.
Neither of us told anyone except family members about our impending pitching debuts. Some things are best kept private. While my friend was in spring training with his son, I tossed wadded paper into my office wastebasket and spent my time trying to figure out what to wear. I couldn’t locate a cloak of invisibility, and there were no suitable jerseys in our household collection, though I did find a vintage team cap to wear.
As game day approached, the prospect of a hurricane disrupting the schedule offered a ray of hope that we would be out of the pitching rotation, but as the storm headed out to sea, we went to meet our fates at Camden Yards. We pulled into VIP parking to meet our assigned ball girl and ball boy, who took us to the news conference room behind home plate. A girls’ choir was practicing the national anthem, bringing to mind Johnny Carson’s wise advice to never follow an animal act or child act.
After a brief wait, our escorts led us to the gate; we ducked under the screen behind home plate and stepped out onto the field. The ball girl unwrapped new MLB balls and handed them to us with some pithy instructions: Walk out to the mound and wave at the crowd, don’t step on the freshly laid chalk lines, and listen for the announcer’s cue to pitch. Where was the crowd? I wondered. I saw my husband waving from the near empty stands. My baseball buddy and I stood on the beautifully manicured green grass of the infield, waving and smiling like old hands. We laughed as the announcer mistakenly said our streak was 50 years long, not 40. Did we look that old?
The mound is 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate, and we stood about 35 feet out. I pushed my friend to go first, so I could study his technique. After hearing the cue — “It’s your pitch” — he tossed a high arcing ball over the plate. And then, suddenly, it was my turn.
As I stood in the infield taking in the moment, I recalled my brother’s advice to not bring shame on the family. The ball felt very big in my hand, and I clutched it in a claw-like grasp, wondering how I would actually get it over the plate. Then, I looked at the catcher’s mitt and without another thought, tossed the ball like it was a wad of paper, and over the plate it went.
After easily snaring the ball, the catcher trotted out to give us the balls and privately told me they might need me in the seventh inning. I think they say that to everyone. After a quick photo opportunity with the catcher and The Bird, off the field we went, again carefully stepping over the chalk lines as the choir started the national anthem.
The best part of the night followed. It was a great evening to enjoy all the pleasures of Camden Yards: beer, hot dogs and the ever popular Dipping Dots ice cream; beautiful early fall weather, devoted Orioles fans and families with children out for a fun evening. I was thrilled when someone recognized me in the concession area. The ushers, who have seen bobbled first pitches fly over the catcher’s head or eat dust, were kindly and congratulatory. I showed them my collection of Opening Day tickets. The older tickets are small and plain, and simple in design, growing progressively larger and more colorful with photographs and foil printing as time passed, and then, in recent years, printed electronic tickets.
The Orioles were a class act from our first contact with them to our night at the game. We were honored to be there, and most importantly, the Orioles announcer officially added 10 years to our streak when he introduced us over the PA system, so I called the game we attended virtually in 2020 our 51st Opening Day.
And for the record, I threw a strike.
Toby Gordon (tgordon@jhu.edu) is an associate professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, with joint faculty appointments at JHU’s Bloomberg School of Public Health and School of Medicine.