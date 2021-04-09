My (very) brief stint as an Orioles pitcher | COMMENTARY

After a brief wait, our escorts led us to the gate; we ducked under the screen behind home plate and stepped out onto the field. The ball girl unwrapped new MLB balls and handed them to us with some pithy instructions: Walk out to the mound and wave at the crowd, don’t step on the freshly laid chalk lines, and listen for the announcer’s cue to pitch. Where was the crowd? I wondered. I saw my husband waving from the near empty stands. My baseball buddy and I stood on the beautifully manicured green grass of the infield, waving and smiling like old hands. We laughed as the announcer mistakenly said our streak was 50 years long, not 40. Did we look that old?