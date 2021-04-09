Asian Americans often treated as lesser citizens because of appearance | COMMENTARY

I have lived in the United States for more than 50 years. I have been a citizen for more than 40. I served the country as a foreign service officer for more than 25, working in Washington, the Caribbean, Asia and Europe. I swore my oath to support and defend the Constitution when I became a citizen. I swore another oath to do the same when I joined the Foreign Service. However, many Americans, and some foreigners, judge Americanness by what they think an American should look like. When some foreigners I encountered in my career told me that they wanted to speak to a “real” American official, I attributed it to their ignorance of this country. But when a fellow American impugns my Americanness, I want to know why.