PTO: Distant learning will be hard for some families | COMMENTARY

We have great confidence in our individual teachers and school leaders, but as the PTO of an elementary school, we also have concerns about the challenges of distance learning for younger students and families where English is their second language. As millions of parents juggle their own careers with their new role of part-time substitute teacher, many of us have a renewed appreciation for the work teachers do every day. We also acknowledge that we simply don’t have the time or training to adequately replace our children’s regular teachers.