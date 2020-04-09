Positivity will get us through this gloomy pandemic | COMMENTARY

In the 1977 Broadway musical inspired by the comic, which premiered during double-digit interest rates, double-digit unemployment, inflation and the “malaise” President Jimmy Carter claimed America had fallen into, Annie sang a song that was the epitome of optimism. I can’t quote it all for fear of violating the copyright, but if you don’t remember it, Google the lyrics to “Tomorrow.” It begins: “The sun’ll come out tomorrow, bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there’ll be sun …” After all, “tomorrow is only a day away.”