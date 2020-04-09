Stay out of church, even for Easter | COMMENTARY

Stay home. It is simple and clear. There is no room for error in the spread of this highly infectious virus. Gatherings both large and small create a risk not worth taking. Yes, even church gatherings of ten or fewer people, like the one that has created an uproar in Baltimore, are problematic. Nobody knows where those ten people have been the rest of the week and who they may have been exposed to. This virus is a silent contagion whose spread is hard to predict.