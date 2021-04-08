The political benefits of building back boring | COMMENTARY

Power lines stretch into the distance over the Meadowlands in North Arlington, N.J., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. President Joe Biden is setting about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, deputizing a five-member "jobs Cabinet" to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task is clear after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan "every step of the way." (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)