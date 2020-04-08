Here’s how to help Baltimore small businesses struggling financially because of coronavirus | COMMENTARY

Finally, city leaders must recognize that the resources needed to keep our local businesses afloat are not all going to come from within the city. Many of these resources will come from the state and federal level, as well as the private sector. As the business landscape changes rapidly, there is an influx of new information and resources. City officials and city agencies, in close partnership with the Small Business Administration’s Baltimore District Office, must provide better guidance and act as a conduit to facilitate the rapid flow of resources to our businesses in Baltimore.