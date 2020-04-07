Trump’s chaotic COVID-19 response is no surprise | COMMENTARY

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo described how ventilators went from $25,000 to $45,000: “Because we bid $25,000. California says, ‘I’ll give you $30,000,’ and Illinois says, ‘I’ll give you $35,000,’ and Florida says, 'I’ll give you $40,000. … And then FEMA gets involved, and FEMA starts bidding! ... So FEMA is driving up the price. What sense does this make? We’re literally bidding up the prices ourselves.”