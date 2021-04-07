Opening Day amid a pandemic - 103 years ago | COMMENTARY

Of course, he went on to become a legendary baseball slugger who defined and dominated the game, and it was his transition from pitcher to hitter during the 1918 Red Sox season that was the subject of my grandfather’s dissertation. That year, two cataclysmic events were taking place — the World War that the United States had joined in the spring of 1917, and the lethal influenza pandemic that began its first wave in early 1918. As they affected all walks of life, these two events had a significant effect on baseball. The season shrank from 154 to 120 games and resulted in the only World Series played during September.