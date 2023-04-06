A path to health equity: Why immigrants in Maryland need access to care now | GUEST COMMENTARY

There are just days left for Maryland to make history by passing a bill that offers health care to immigrant Marylanders. Over the past decade, Maryland has been a leader in reducing the state’s uninsured rate, thanks to bold policies that prioritize health equity. From lowering market premiums and providing state premium assistance for young adults, we have made significant progress. But, we look to the Senate to take a leadership role in this fight that is far from over. More than 350,000 Maryland residents still lack health coverage, many of whom are our Black and Latino immigrant neighbors. This is unacceptable, and the General Assembly must take action to ensure that every Marylander has access to the health care they need and deserve.

Undocumented Marylanders, and thousands of DACA recipients, are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare and are not eligible to purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act — and other federal health programs. As a result, immigrants who have called Maryland home for decades, contributed to our thriving economy, and made our society stronger and more vibrant have had to suffer through illness and pain — even death — without the health care they need.

These are people like Olga Blair, an immigrant from Nicaragua living in Baltimore City, and mother of three who needs regular screenings because of a family history of cancer. And Santos Romero, a dedicated leader in her Baltimore County community until she lost her life to illness after being unable to receive the care she needed. Jeannette Kenne, a Cameroonian immigrant from Prince George’s County who is struggling to manage her diabetes, blood clots, and other health problems without the regular care of a doctor so she can show up as a grandmother to her grandkids. These individuals embody the painful reality of how our health care system has failed to support the most vulnerable members of society.

We cannot turn a blind eye to the human toll of this inequity, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, where a quarter of all deaths in Maryland were associated with health care coverage gaps. This is the reality for our community.

The Access to Care Act, backed by over 100 organizations, is a crucial first step on our path to addressing inequity among some of the most vulnerable Marylanders. Under this legislation, the Maryland Health Benefits Exchange will seek federal approval to ensure that all Maryland families can access lifesaving care through the Affordable Care Act by removing immigration status as an eligibility requirement for purchasing insurance on the state marketplace. As a first step, it does not establish the subsidies that so many Americans depend on to make insurance affordable.

Although it is a first step, this bill embodies Maryland’s steadfast commitment to upholding the fundamental human rights of all immigrants and acknowledges that health care is a basic human right.

The benefits of this bill extend beyond the families that become insured. The Access to Care Act promotes the state’s overall public health and furthers the economic prosperity of all Marylanders. It’s simple: when individuals are able to access preventive care and early interventions, they are less likely to require expensive and unaffordable medical procedures later on. When we treat our emergency rooms as the first line of preventive care, we get what we have, the longest emergency wait times in the country and hospitals overburdened and drowning in debt.

In just 2021, Maryland hospitals provided over $780 million in uncompensated care, which is why it’s unsurprising the Maryland Hospital Association is in strong support. In areas with high immigrant populations, this translates to up to 30 percent of the population being unnecessarily burdened with medical debt.

We don’t just see the impact of expanding care in hospitals: we see it in every aspect of our world. Healthcare will allow immigrant workers, many of whom hold essential jobs, to show up to work. Children will miss fewer days of school because they are home sick without care. Families will worry less about losing a loved one to an illness that was preventable.

Multiple states across the country have recognized the urgent need for immigrant care. States like Illinois, Massachusetts, California, Washington — and even our neighbors in the District of Columbia — have already expanded health care access for those ineligible for federal care. The Access to Care Act is about creating a healthier and more equitable state for everyone. When legislators ensure that every Maryland family can access lifesaving care, we are not only prioritizing health care in the fight for the dignity of immigrant families but investing in our state’s economic prosperity.

This bill was overwhelmingly supported and passed in the House; with the end of the legislative session fast approaching, we urge Senate leaders to prioritize the Access to Care Act and continue their legacy of boldly reducing the uninsured rate.

Gustavo Torres is the executive director of CASA. Willie Flowers is the president of the NAACP, Maryland State Conference. Jaime Contreras is executive vice president and Southern Region Director of 32BJ SEIU.