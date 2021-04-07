Georgia election flap underscores our collection action problem | COMMENTARY

The 2020 election was hugely successful by any conventional metric. There was precious little fraud, and more people voted than ever before. But Democrats can’t let go of the idea that their voters, especially their Black voters, are being suppressed, and Republicans can’t let go of the idea that the election was stolen. And when either side acts on these assumptions, legislatively or simply rhetorically, it confirms the darkest suspicions of the other side and undermines faith in the machinery of democracy even more.