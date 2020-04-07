Will there be enough child care centers when the coronavirus pandemic is over? | COMMENTARY

Thus far, federal and state government attempts to help child care providers specifically, and small businesses generally, seem to be insufficient to meet their unique needs. And while providers would like to do more for their employees — they simply can’t afford it. Numerous other states have instituted fiscal supports, recognizing the child care need during the crisis and the long-term recovery. Some like Vermont have instituted plans to reimburse providers for lost tuition. Maryland must consider something similar. Without more support, thousands of parents will not have child care when they need it most. Even some of the thousands of providers who have stepped up to care for essential workers’ children may be forced to close entirely.