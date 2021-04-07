Removing O’Donnell statue: a critical step toward aligning Canton with community’s values | COMMENTARY

In recent comments in response to community members who have argued for the statue to remain, she stated: “There is simply no way that we can (or should) glorify [an enslaver] by naming streets or a monument after him. Healing from trauma must, by necessity, require us to also move away from any remaining vestiges of a bitterly oppressive past in the history of African-Americans. We have evolved. As such, we can (and should) do better.”