Note from UMBC president to 2020 graduates | COMMENTARY

Reflecting on these words, I recognize they may offer limited comfort, particularly to those who’ve lost loved ones or are facing all manner of hardships. Like all of us, soon-to-be graduates are devastated by news of widespread suffering as the disease keeps spreading and the death toll rises. Asked to self quarantine during the precious final weeks of the semester, they and their classmates face a range of new demands and responsibilities on top of the workloads from online courses. Instead of savoring this time, many will contemplate the faltering economy and what it might mean for their future plans.