Taking care of my sister’s children while she treats coronavirus patients | COMMENTARY

This day there was nothing. They each just stared out the window. I asked my niece how she was. She just shrugged. I asked my nephew the same question. “Nothing,” was his reply. His way of saying that he just wanted to be left alone. Usually when they come to my house it is for the weekend, to give the sitter a break and let my sister, an intensive care nurse, catch up on much needed sleep. Sometimes, while on vacation from school, they come for several days. Always there is a known time when their mother will be picking them up or joining us for a few days before they head home. Not this day; it is the unknown that weighs so heavily.