Maryland commits human rights violations against its children | COMMENTARY

The good news in all of this is that it is never too late to do what is right even if it should have been done a long time ago. Several bills in the Maryland House and Senate, if passed and signed by the governor, would drastically change how Maryland treats children in the justice system and align our values with human rights norms. HB 315 by Del. Sandy Bartlett and Sen. Jill Carter would require children to consult with an attorney before waiving their constitutional rights. HB 1187 by Del. Luke Clippinger and Senator Carter would, among other important reforms, establish a minimum age for children to be adjudicated delinquent. And awaiting Gov. Hogan’s signature is SB 494 by Sen. Chris West and Del. Jazz Lewis, which would retroactively end life and de facto life without parole sentences for children and allow judges to depart from mandatory minimum sentences.