Prepare to put away your pandemic PJs and step outside | COMMENTARY

Many others are not all that hip to returning into a world that requires us to face people again, with masks or without. Make no mistake, social anxiety is real and has metastasized; it affects children and adults of all ages and backgrounds. It does not discriminate among gender, race or vocation. It can be depressing, oppressive and overwhelming. The anxiety is multifaceted and comes from a myriad directions. Can I shake hands? Hug someone? How close can I be when I am talking with a friend? What about crowds? Don’t even try talking about concerts and parties and sporting events. To borrow from the “Star Wars” movies, those seem to exist on some other planet that is far, far away.