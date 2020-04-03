Coronavirus: a time for humans to hibernate | COMMENTARY

I wonder if the panic accompanying food shopping is not a displacement of the real panic that oppresses us — the panic of facing a deadly, previously unknown disease. Rather than face that terror, people fill their baskets with food against an unspoken terror. They are correct — the terror is insufficient food in a country previously one of plenty, filled with abundance. The terror is the incremental removal of our freedoms, in a country that has always been the land of the free and the home of the brave. It may have begun as impossible, but staring at the empty grocery shelves, what was impossible has become quite possible.