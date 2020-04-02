Parenting and working from home is hurting my well-being. Companies shouldn’t be so demanding during the COVID-19 pandemic | COMMENTARY

The scheduling flexibility my friend’s boss offered her really means she can now feel free to work both her paid and parenting jobs during the day, plus nights and weekends if that’s what it takes to ensure her proposals are submitted on time. Working nights after everyone is asleep is the only way she can get the long stretches of writing in required to meet her bosses deadlines. She and I both use weekends to make up any paid time we lost during the week. Time spent providing extra academic instruction or standing in the toilet paper line at Costco for instance.