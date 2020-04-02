Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings shine light on his inadequacy | COMMENTARY

It's even worse that we have to put up with a president who answers questions off the cuff without regard for facts or concern for how what he is saying might be misinterpreted. Add in his incessant dedication to petty grievances, partisan puffery and chest-beating braggadocio, along with all of the obligatory obsequiousness he requires of officials who know far more than he does. Together, these things create an affirmative need to call out the nonsense, because the nonsense isn't just annoying, it's dangerous.