‘Zonecasting’ is just another form of digital redlining | COMMENTARY

Currently, radio advertisers cannot exclude any neighborhoods within a media market from their radio campaigns. Zonecasting would change that by effectively dividing the current media markets into smaller pieces and allowing advertisers to pick and choose which ones they hit. Zonecasting’s proponents argue that the technology will be used as a matter of inclusion, not exclusion, as advertisers’ use of it will benefit minority communities, who will begin seeing more targeted, relevant ads than the more generic media-market ones they see now. That pitch may sound appealing to the casual observer, but it’s not what will happen — not by a long shot. The FCC knows this, as it has already worked, with varying degrees of success, to prevent radio advertisers from excluding minority communities. In 2007, for example, the FCC implemented a Diversity Order that said broadcasters could not accept ad campaigns that excluded urban or Spanish markets, but the practice persisted.