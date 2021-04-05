‘Zonecasting’ is just another form of digital redlining | COMMENTARY

Recently, a coalition of 98 legislators and advocacy groups from 28 states and the District of Columbia, led by members of the Baltimore City Council, sent a letter to Acting Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel urging her to help reduce digital redlining — the public and private sectors’ exacerbation of racial inequities in internet connectivity and the communications realm more generally. When I served as the executive director of the National Association for the Advancement of Color People (NAACP), the association created a Telecommunications Task Force Board in 1994. The board ensured that the interests of African Americans received representation as the federal government began regulating and plugging itself into the relatively-nascent digital economy. Our advocacy helped move the needle in the right direction, but today it needs to move more toward equity and inclusion.
The good news is that the Biden-Harris administration is committed to promoting racial justice in this space. Acting Administrator Rosenworcel has spoken out against the digital divide on countless occasions. President Biden shares her concern and has made closing the digital divide a core part of his infrastructure agenda. However, as the FCC continues to explore ways to close the digital divide, it has yet to dismiss a proposal that can worsen redlining in one of the nation’s most tried-and-true communications mediums: radio.
The proposal, called zonecasting, received final public comments on March 15 and threatens to limit the free flow of information to minority communities.
Currently, radio advertisers cannot exclude any neighborhoods within a media market from their radio campaigns. Zonecasting would change that by effectively dividing the current media markets into smaller pieces and allowing advertisers to pick and choose which ones they hit. Zonecasting’s proponents argue that the technology will be used as a matter of inclusion, not exclusion, as advertisers’ use of it will benefit minority communities, who will begin seeing more targeted, relevant ads than the more generic media-market ones they see now. That pitch may sound appealing to the casual observer, but it’s not what will happen — not by a long shot. The FCC knows this, as it has already worked, with varying degrees of success, to prevent radio advertisers from excluding minority communities. In 2007, for example, the FCC implemented a Diversity Order that said broadcasters could not accept ad campaigns that excluded urban or Spanish markets, but the practice persisted.
We know there is only so much the federal government can do to prevent the private sector from exacerbating racial inequities. However, at the very least, the FCC can and should refrain from taking regulatory actions that make the situation worse, which is exactly what zonecasting would do.
The Douglass Leadership Institute, a national education and public policy nonprofit organization committed to serving the Black community, put it best: “Minority communities already face significant disparities in access to capital, digital connectivity, and employment,” its president wrote in an opinion column for The Hill. “The last thing they need is for the FCC to greenlight the zonecasting rule changes, which would potentially worsen these inequities by effectively restricting the free flow of information to all.”
Indeed. The recent letter to the Acting FCC chairwoman signed by dozens of legislators across the country has highlighted how minority communities are counting on the commission to help close the digital divide to advance equity in health care, wealth and employment. It would be troubling, to say the least, if it opted to fuel the flames of these disparities instead.
Fortunately, however, the country is currently blessed with national leaders that are committed to advancing racial equity, and there is no doubt in their mind that they will soon call out zonecasting for what it is — a tool for corporations to put profits over integrity. People of color and other minority communities across the nation are counting on it.
Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. (BenjaminFChavis@protonmail.com) is the president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). He is a former executive director and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and a former assistant to Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).