The new law that will revolutionize the cosmetics industry | GUEST COMMENTARY

The cosmetics industry is among the largest and fastest growing sectors in the United States. With an estimated value of nearly $100 billion as of 2020, and current projections indicating this figure will surpass $130 billion by 2027, the cosmetics market is playing an increasingly large role in the lives of countless Americans.

Despite this explosive rate of growth, there has historically been a stark contrast between the industry’s valuation and the regulations that govern it.

Advertisement

The first cosmetics manufacturer in the United States, the Personal Care Products Council, was established in 1894 with virtually no restrictions surrounding production, labeling, or distribution. By 1900, there were over 1,500 cosmetics manufacturers in the country. Major legislation did not confront the industry until 1938, when Congress passed the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, granting the FDA authority to regulate cosmetics. This act mandated that the ingredients used in cosmetic formulations be safe, and it required each product to be properly labeled with a full ingredient list. Although a step in the right direction, the law loosely defined what constituted “safe,” and it did not require that products receive FDA approval before being sold.

Although other regulatory initiatives would occasionally present themselves, such as the 1976 establishment of the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) Program, legislation addressing the ever-expanding American cosmetic industry has ceased to significantly evolve since 1938.

Advertisement

That is, until right now.

Recently, several dry shampoo brands were reported to contain high levels of benzene, a Category A carcinogen. This, along with other instances of common consumer products containing problematic ingredients, prompted quick action from Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat. Pushed forward by Senator Murray and signed into law by President Joe Biden at the end of 2022 after receiving bipartisan support, the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulations Act (MoCRA) carries tremendous implications for the future of the cosmetics industry, health care providers and the general public. The following are some of the main provisions of the law:

Adverse effects must be reported to the FDA within 15 days, and the records of the specific event maintained for six years. This legislation also expands the definition of “serious adverse event” to include any event resulting in “significant disfigurement, including serious and persistent rashes, second- or third-degree burns, significant hair loss, or persistent or significant alteration of appearance”; Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) will be updated and held to an international standard that all manufacturers will be required to follow. These standards should be completed by 2025; New labeling requirements will require the disclosure of all fragrance allergens on product labels. This will take effect in 2024; Talc, a mineral ingredient used in some cosmetic products, can serve as a reservoir for asbestos if contaminated. Given the well-documented and deleterious effects of asbestos exposure on one’s health, such as its association with various cancers, the FDA will establish standardized testing methods for detecting asbestos in talc-containing products.

A new law regulating cosmetics carries tremendous implications for the future of the industry, health care providers and the general public. (The Associated Press)

Arguably one of the most critical of these provisions is the one requiring clear fragrance labeling. Fragrance allergies are the most common type of contact allergy in the United States, with over 30% of the U.S. population reporting experiencing an adverse reaction from a scented product. Even when products claim to be “unscented,” this does not necessarily mean they are fragrance free, but rather that one fragrance may be simply masked with another.

Overall, MoCRA will mandate that cosmetic manufacturers be more transparent with their advertising while also holding them to a higher standard of production for the well-being of consumers.

While some provisions have already taken effect as of January 1, others will be enacted over the next several years. Specifically, the GMP updates and labeling of fragrance allergens are not due to be implemented for another one to two years. So, what happens in the meantime? Historically, most FDA regulations have been subject to physician opinion and comments, and MoCRA is no different. Given that MoCRA was passed with bipartisan support, politicians and policymakers on both sides of the aisle can be amenable to input from dermatologists and other physician advocates. With tremendous implications for patient well-being, the time is now for these health care professionals to spring into action.

Dr. Aamir Hussain (aamir.nav.hussain@gmail.com) is a dermatologist practicing in the Washington, D.C., metro area. Umayr Shaikh is a medical student at Georgetown University.