United Way is here to help people with financial difficulties because of coronavirus | COMMENTARY

I’m talking about those in the service industries, not just health care providers, but also those stocking grocery shelves, those making deliveries, those protecting our families and homes each day and night — the list goes on. Many are folks you wouldn’t think of as poor. But they’re making just enough that they don’t qualify for federal assistance, and not enough to afford life’s basic essentials: food, housing, transportation, health care, child care. According to our 2018 ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Report, they represent 38% of Maryland’s population.