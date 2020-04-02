Republican Delegate: Democrats wielded unfair power during final day of Maryland General Assembly | COMMENTARY

Why, at the last minute and during a crisis, were we voting on a bill that doesn’t take effect for four years? Why put it on the Maryland ballot in a presidential election year when public attention focuses on national issues, instead of a gubernatorial election year which spotlights local policy? Would this change in the balance of power lead to higher spending and higher taxes? Why include confusing language suggesting a balanced budget requirement when Maryland already has one? Using confusing language in a voter referendum, after all, resulted in the 2012 passage of Question 5, which Democratic gerrymanders use to justify Maryland’s highly partisan Congressional district maps.