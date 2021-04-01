Working together across the aisle for a better Maryland | COMMENTARY

After many hours of hearings, legislators developed a series of findings to guide our oversight actions and used the information to craft The Maryland Environmental Service Reform Act (Senate Bill 2/ House Bill 2), which establishes stronger oversight of MES and protects the investment made by Maryland’s taxpayers. We are removing all MES employees from its board and replacing them with Maryland’s State Treasurer and subject matter experts reflective of the geographic diversity of Maryland. We have now set the threshold for MES purchases and will require board approval for purchases above that limit. We have directed MES to address concerns about its diversity and gender discrimination by employing mandatory diversity training for its board members and executive leadership, and by hiring a diversity officer. Going forward, MES open positions must be advertised to ensure greater competition and transparency, and all MES board meetings will be recorded to restore public trust. MES is also required to adopt regulations for its reimbursements to accurately reflect an appropriate time period for submission and board approval. And we now require independent audits of MES and performance reports to the General Assembly’s budget committees for oversight.