My father’s funeral is Friday and because of COVID-19, I can’t go. But I will honor him all the same | COMMENTARY

My father graduated from high school a semester early when he was 17 years old so that he could enlist in the Navy during World War II. He was assigned to the Marines as a Navy corpsman to treat the wounded. He participated in the capture of Iheya Island and then Okinawa, attached to combat team eight, Second Marine Division, in June and July 1945. And on Sept. 24, 1945, he disembarked from the USS Freestone in Nagasaki Harbor, as part of the first group of U.S. troops to enter Nagasaki after the second atomic bomb flattened the city, killed or wounded tens of thousands of Japanese civilians and ended the war. I would later learn that being a Navy corpsman required more than treating wounded American Marines (and Japanese people), it meant picking up body parts and trying to match them with others before putting them in bags to ship home to the U.S.