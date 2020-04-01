Coronavirus ‘essential workers’ have rights too | COMMENTARY

You’d think if someone determines you’re essential, that means they’re thinking of paying you more. Isn’t that the way supply and demand works? As we all know, it’s not the way it works, even though you are more productive than ever. Your net worth, if you’re in the middle 40%, is stagnant. Your wages are not growing much either. Since 1979, the wages of the middle percent have increased 33%, while the wages of the top 10% have increased 218%. In the meantime, the cost of college and health care has rapidly risen.