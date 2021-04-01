Catholics need to evolve on same-sex marriage | COMMENTARY

Consider, for example, the delicate problem described in Acts 15 . Back in the first century, the early Christians had problems recruiting converts. A major obstacle was whether membership required obeying all the ceremonial laws handed down by Moses — including circumcision. Observing that this curbed adults’ enthusiasm for following Christ, his disciples simply took Mosaic Law down a notch: “It is the decision of the Holy Spirit and of us not to place on you any burden beyond these necessities, namely, to abstain from meat sacrificed to idols, from blood, from meats of strangled animals, and from unlawful marriage. If you keep free of these, you will be doing what is right.”