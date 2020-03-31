Senior shopping hours could increase coronavirus risk. Here’s how to protect yourself and still get your groceries | COMMENTARY

It’s important to remember that these solutions not only protect the person who stays home, but also limit the total number of people in public places which protects everyone. If these options aren’t logistically or financially feasible for you and you do need to go to a store, be sure to stay 6 feet away from others while shopping. Try to limit the amount of time that you spend in the grocery store. Wash your hands before and after your shopping trip. Wipe down your cart handle when you arrive at the store and wipe down packaging on grocery items when you get home.