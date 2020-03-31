Taking care of ourselves and each other during coronavirus | COMMENTARY

In terms of anxiety, this waiting for the ax to fall reminds me of the period in the 1990s when AIDS claimed the lives of so many of my friends and relatives, most of them in the prime of life. In New York, my circle was on edge waiting to learn who’d be next. In a matter of hours, we’d cycle through rage, defiance and resignation before mustering courage to do what needed to be done. And yet, that time was different than this COVID-19 time. Then we could be fairly certain of who was at risk. Now everyone is at risk.