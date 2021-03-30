Maryland lawmakers not doing enough to help working families this General Assembly session | COMMENTARY

The Maryland Essential Workers’ Protection Act has also failed to move. It would provide basic protections and benefits to the people who have to report to front line jobs during a pandemic, ensuring they have proper protective equipment and safe working conditions. It would also mandate $3 per hour hazard pay to compensate them for their extra costs such as child care and transportation and would guarantee they can take paid leave if forced to quarantine or to take time to bury a loved one. It’s time to compensate them for their role in keeping the economy running and providing critical services.