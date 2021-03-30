GOP steps up voter suppression efforts, it’s time to fight back | COMMENTARY

More tools are needed to make this a fair fight. First and foremost, voters must demand the passage of House Resolution 1 and House Resolution 4 and Congress must listen. Enactment of these vital pieces of legislation will restore what the U.S. Supreme Court has already taken away from the VRA to weaken it, and provide uniformity in voter registration and balloting procedures. Second, voters must demand that their state legislatures allow for expanded means of voting that will prevent long lines and voter intimidation. Lastly, voters must turn out for all elections and remain vigilant to changes that impact not just the ability to vote, but education, criminal justice, climate change and all other areas where a chorus of voices is needed to raise awareness and ensure representation. Continuing to vote for responsible leaders will protect the franchise and manifest democracy in its best form.