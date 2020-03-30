Hardcore believers still trust Trump - even as people die | COMMENTARY

But that would be a waste of time. We know the answer already. They surrendered any claim to decency in their unwavering support of a man who daily debases us as a people, as a force for good. The issue is not his policies, odious as many of us consider them. After all, some people found George W. Bush’s and Barack Obama’s policies odious, too, yet they were able to attend the Kennedy Center Honors without controversy and athletes did not refuse to shake their hands. Mr. Trump daily debases us not because of what he legislates, but because of what he is: a mixture of bluster, egocentrism, ignorance, ineptitude and plain nastiness that now has led us smack into catastrophe.