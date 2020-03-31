Coronavirus: When there aren’t enough ventilators, who will live, who will die? | COMMENTARY

We need to ensure that hospitals are adequately prepared by having triage systems in place. Applying scores now to patients on ventilators as training for if/when the governor orders the secretary of health to put a rationing system in place could facilitate quick action and save lives. We also urge hospitals, as well as the media and state health officials, to educate the public about the final resource allocation framework adopted by the state, so that patients are not learning about it for the first time upon hospital admission, and to be open and transparent during its implementation.