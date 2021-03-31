Data disaggregation shows startling health disparities among Asian Americans | COMMENTARY

The COVID-19 pandemic has further demonstrated that the lack of knowledge around Asian American health has serious public health implications. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s “Framework for the Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines,” commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health, explicitly mentions the impact of COVID-19 on minorities, but paradoxically neglects any mention of Asian Americans. This lack of inclusion, while possibly due to a scarcity of COVID-19 research on Asian Americans, falsely implies that Asian Americans are not facing challenges during this pandemic and do not require vaccine outreach. Once again, Asian Americans are invisible in aggregate.