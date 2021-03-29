Burdensome requirements restrict teacher pool in Maryland | COMMENTARY

My personal story shows just one of the myriad ways that Maryland restricts its teacher supply. First, the state makes it nearly impossible for professionals to obtain alternative certifications even with prior teaching experience. Those who are able to meet the preliminary requirements are often forced to spend their evenings during their first two years in the classroom attending (and paying for) graduate classes. Even for traditionally certified teachers, there are further requirements. Maryland teachers must apply for a new license every five years, and after a decade in the classroom, teachers who do not have a master’s degree or extensive graduate level coursework are removed. Yes, Maryland is actively chasing away some of its most experienced educators.