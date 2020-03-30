Maryland’s digital ad tax is a bad idea, and Gov. Hogan should veto it | COMMENTARY

There are a number of problems with the bill. For example, it defines both “digital advertising services” and “digital interface” using vague language that would confound compliance. It establishes an apportionment fraction with national revenues in the denominator and relies upon global revenues to identify companies to which it applies — inappropriate choices for a state-specific tax. On the key issue relating to the identification of the state from which revenues are derived, an often tricky task when digital devices and computer servers — and their associated internet addresses — are easily moved from place to place and often are, the law punts to the state comptroller to develop implementing regulations.