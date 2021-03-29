Democrats only dislike the filibuster when Republicans wield it | COMMENTARY

I’m not even bothered by the hypocritical flip-flopping that much. But I’m deeply vexed by the attempt to claim the filibuster is cursed by the legacy of racism — but only when Republicans use it. Tools have no innate morality. There are no evil hammers or sainted screwdrivers. Pens aren’t racist because segregationist senators used them. But if you want to claim that you believe such things, go all in. Don’t scream that a parliamentary technique is evil — but only when it’s inconvenient to you. And don’t claim that the same tool you used proves your opponents are racist when they use it.