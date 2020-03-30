Democrats shouldn’t use coronavirus as an excuse for a spending spree | COMMENTARY

“What are we to make of the fact that for years on end, Washington, the town you work in, seems to speak with one voice that there are certain things that can`t be done, that are off the table, that are too expensive, then when we have a crisis like this…no one is saying don`t pass a big, expensive bill…we suddenly have trillions of dollars to deal with things on an emergency basis. What does that make you think of, and do you see any silver lining or hopeful sign that it means that actually things that we were told are impossible are suddenly possible and fundable?”