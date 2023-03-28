United Way CEO: Md. legislative session must include comprehensive solution to housing crisis | GUEST COMMENTARY

Maryland legislature members gather as Gov. Wes Moore delivers his first state of the state address, two weeks after being sworn as governor, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

With a recession looming and federal emergency rental assistance running out, tens of thousands of Marylanders could face eviction in the coming months, and the vast majority — more than 90% — of these households are families with dependent children.

Just a handful of days remain in this legislative session, and Maryland leaders have a historic opportunity to turn proven strategies created in response to the pandemic housing crisis into a sustainable framework for housing policy that works for Marylanders at all income levels.

Advertisement

The pandemic triggered an unprecedented period of cooperation in which government agencies, nonprofits, businesses, advocacy groups, and funders came together to address the crisis from every angle. Of particular concern was the disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable of our neighbors. To keep these community members housed, these diverse groups partnered — many for the first time — to quickly mobilize innovative programs and strategies that defied conventional wisdom and emphasized equity and access for struggling Maryland households.

This “leave no one behind” spirit generated groundbreaking new partnerships, such as the Strategic Targeted Eviction Prevention (STEP) Program, begun as a partnership among United Way of Central Maryland, Baltimore County Government, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Maryland Multi-Housing Association. STEP used data to prioritize bulk rental assistance to the hardest-hit communities. This multi-sector partnership expanded across Central Maryland and has assisted more than 12,000 households to date.

Advertisement

State resources are needed to sustain these solutions and finish the job of creating a comprehensive housing toolbox that includes a mix of short-term and long-term strategies. Housing assistance must also be paired with resources addressing other core needs, such as employment, child care, transportation, and government benefits.

Many compelling policies have been proposed during this year’s legislative session, such as funding for affordable housing construction and additional housing vouchers, as well as expanding SNAP benefits and the Earned Income Tax Credit. Long-term strategies such as these will certainly be needed to stabilize Maryland’s housing market in the years ahead, but how do we protect people’s housing and financial stability in the months ahead?

Evictions have a catastrophic economic impact on people and communities and are extremely destabilizing for children. The trauma that people experience when losing their homes, their belongings, their pets, and their sense of safety and security can cause lasting damage to their physical and emotional health, and unstable housing has a direct, negative impact on school performance.

The Moore-Miller Transition Team Report acknowledges that action in the housing arena must include both “preserving affordable housing and protecting renters by robustly funding rental assistance.” Advocates have presented measures to the General Assembly to sustain proven programs and strategies for emergency rental aid that would support nearly 10,000 of the poorest renter households, most of which include children.

Stopgap actions between now and when proposed long-term strategies to stabilize the housing market go into effect are critical, including measures to support those we call ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, which struggle to afford the basics in life but make too much to qualify for government aid. United Way initiatives like our work to support ALICE and our STEP, Relocation and Family Stability programs provide both short- and long-term solutions. But a comprehensive approach to support is required to meet the multiple, intersecting needs of those impacted by the housing crisis to advance economic stability and self-sufficiency for all Marylanders.

Franklyn Baker (franklyn.baker@uwcm.org) is president and CEO United Way of Central Maryland.