Can prosecutors truly be progressive? | COMMENTARY

We also question her commitment to the presumption of innocence. Our partners at Baltimore Courtwatch have observed almost a year of bail review hearings (since COVID has been rampaging inside jail walls) and our State’s Attorney’s Office has argued to hold people in jail until their trial in about 78% of the cases they observed. A prosecutor’s primary focus is in punitive justice, and it starts here. Few places are as dehumanizing and dangerous as jail. And folks that are allowed release often face insurmountable bail payments or self-pay ankle monitor supervision — at a cost of over $300 a month for indigent defendants, who are, we remind you, presumed innocent. But most folks are found guilty anyway, right? Well, no. In our District Court in 2019, according to our analysis, cases that received a decision of “held without bond” prior to trial (aka held in jail), were ultimately fully dismissed 72.6% of the time.