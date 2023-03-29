The FCC missed its big chance to diversify media ownership; it’s not too late to change course. | GUEST COMMENTARY

In 2020, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights issued a report entitled: “The Abysmal State of Media Ownership Diversity in America.” Abysmal indeed.

At the time of the report, the data showed minorities owning single-digit percentages of America’s broadcast media assets. Three years later, the situation has not improved. That’s why the Federal Communications Commission must not cave to special interests who have sought to pit minority groups against each other in an effort to block one of the biggest opportunities in history to advance media ownership diversity in our country.

The deal I am referring to is Standard General’s proposed acquisition of TEGNA, a large, well-respected local television broadcaster with market-leading stations in over 50 markets. I’ve long believed the people producing the news should be as diverse as those who tune in to watch it every day — and this deal is an opportunity to achieve exactly that.

Standard General was founded and is led by Soo Kim, a Korean immigrant who came to New York at 5 years old and learned English watching “Sesame Street.” The CEO of his TV business, Deb McDermott, would also be a historic addition to the field — bringing female leadership to a traditionally male-dominated industry.

It’s an exciting opportunity. But rather than celebrating this thrilling moment, deal critics have resorted to the ugliest of rhetoric. One opponent publicly said this deal “does not promote ownership diversity as it is understood by the public interest and civil rights community.” The clear implication is that this person mistakenly believes that the civil rights community does not view Asian-Americans as contributing to diversity. That sentiment echoes the divide and conquer tactics that have long been used by defenders of the status quo. Minority communities must not be pitted against each other in this way.

For years, FCC commissioners have spoken of their commitment to diversity in media ownership—so there was every reason to expect that they would reject these baseless attacks and that this proposed transaction would be given a fair hearing. Shockingly, the opposite happened.

The review process is meant to be completed within 180-days based on an informal “shot clock.” Yet it took the FCC nearly a full year to make any announcement about it all; and when the commission finally did last week, the message was that it was going to delay a ruling even further by referring the deal to an administrative law judge for more hearings. Keen industry observers were quick to point out that this further delay was likely a death sentence for the transaction — since this drawn out legal process will likely continue well past the May 22nd closing deadline for the acquisition. Indeed, Standard General acknowledged as much in its public statements.

The FCC’s failure to seize this opportunity to advance minority media ownership is beyond disappointing. From Day 1, the Biden-Harris administration has taken bold action to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion throughout government. Undermining the attempt by a minority business leader to acquire a major media property, and doing so in a way that is totally unprecedented, is, on its face, at odds with the administration’s approach and core values.

It is difficult to understand how we have come to this place. If the FCC found substantive grounds for rejecting this transaction, why not present them? If evidence has emerged that suggests Standard General is not fit to hold an FCC license, why has it been granted such licenses in the past, and why is it allowed to continue to hold them? If the commissioners are truly opposed to this deal, then why not vote on it and defend that position, if necessary, through the normal appeals process?

These questions demand answers. The FCC needs to act and change its course. It is simply not acceptable that the biggest opportunity in U.S. history to expand diversity in media ownership will just slip away. Americans deserve an explanation, they deserve transparency, and they deserve an up-or-down vote.

Until that happens, those seeking equity and justice have an obligation to speak up. We cannot ignore some of the ugly innuendo that surfaced during this review process, including whether Soo Kim is the “right kind of minority.”

Standing together, all those who are truly committed to media ownership diversity need to make their voices heard in the hope that the FCC will hear us and change course. This is no time to hide behind bureaucratic shenanigans. Now is the time for legal and moral clarity. It is time for this deal to be voted on and approved. Because local media is one of the bedrocks of American democracy. And it’s long past time for those who are responsible for informing the American public to reflect the diversity of our great nation.

Cedric Richmond served as senior advisor to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement in the Biden administration. He was the U.S. representative for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District from 2011 to 2021, and served as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.