Looking for a solid career without college? High School seniors should consider the trucking industry. | GUEST COMMENTARY

As the cost of higher education continues to skyrocket, many high school graduates are looking to skills-based learning to jump-start their careers by eschewing the more traditional route of a four-year college degree. In Maryland, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future set a goal for 45% of high school graduates completing an apprenticeship or an industry-recognized occupational credential by the 2030-2031 school year. As juniors and seniors plan their futures beyond high school, the trucking industry is one that young Americans should consider as they seek well-paying jobs and career paths without the burden of college debt.

Young men and women looking toward skilled trades are doing so against a backdrop of skyrocketing costs for higher education. According to U.S. News data, the average cost for college, including tuition and fees, at private national universities has more than doubled over the past 20 years. For the 2022-2023 school year, for example, students are spending over $39,000 on average to attend a private college.

Skills-based training programs aren’t just a much more affordable option for America’s youth, they set learners up for immediate success in the workforce. For the young men and women interested in pursuing a career as a truck driver, for example, the average cost for a student to obtain their commercial driver’s license at a truck driving school ranges between $3,000 and $7,000 for the training and, critically, includes job matching assistance. There are company-sponsored CDL training programs to help connect those who are eager to obtain their CDL license with companies seeking new drivers.

This school year, Williamsport High School in Washington County became the first high school in the state to launch a CDL preparatory program for students. Those students are preparing to earn their Commercial Learner’s Permits, with an opportunity to then get a Commercial Driver’s License free at Hagerstown Community College through funding assistance provided by the Western Maryland Consortium.

With an estimated shortage of 78,000 drivers today, and an industry that needs to hire 1.2 million drivers over the next decade just to keep up with demand, there are ample opportunities for young men and women seeking a meaningful career in an industry that is being transformed by cutting-edge vehicle technologies and innovations. Some drivers can see $100,000 annual salaries, and nearly all see competitive benefit packages that support a middle-class lifestyle across the country.

From flatbed, refrigerated, construction, household goods, less than truckload or truckload carriers — there are many diverse jobs and specialty areas across the trucking industry, and not just behind the wheel. The industry is always seeking skilled mechanics and technicians for important positions to ensure America’s trucking fleets are well maintained and operating at the highest safety levels. But perhaps most important to job seekers, a career in trucking is one of great pride. America’s trucking industry is truly the backbone of the American economy. The industry, which is made up of nearly 8 million professionals, including 3.5 million drivers, is an economic driver, generating nearly $876 billion in revenue annually. In Maryland alone, trucking employs over 132,600 workers, or one of every 16 jobs in the state.

But the day-to-day impacts of the trucking industry are much more personal than keeping our economy strong. Trucking truly benefits every American because it is trucks that deliver everything that we eat, wear or use, including our clothing, food, water and medication. Trucking professionals ensure that our homes, businesses and hospitals are supplied daily. In fact, over 92% of Maryland communities rely solely on trucking to get the goods our citizens need. Without trucking, our deliveries would not arrive, and our lives, economy and nation would come to halt.

The opportunities within this industry are endless for those who are up for the challenge of helping to deliver to America’s communities. The trucking industry offers a lifetime career for skilled learners ready to navigate their own career path.

Louis Campion (louis@mdtrucking.org) is president and CEO of the Maryland Motor Truck Association.